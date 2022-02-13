Dr. Speach Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Speach Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Speach Jr, MD
Dr. Albert Speach Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paducah, KY.
Dr. Speach Jr works at
Dr. Speach Jr's Office Locations
1
Mercy Health - Paducah Ear Nose and Throat225 Medical Center Dr Ste 303, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-4222
2
Albert Speach M.d.3080 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-3725
3
Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a very good experience with Dr. Albert Speech in 2014.
About Dr. Albert Speach Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1891797940
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speach Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speach Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Speach Jr has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tonsillitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speach Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Speach Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speach Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speach Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speach Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.