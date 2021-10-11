See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Decatur, AL
Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.9 (18)
Map Pin Small Decatur, AL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD

Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sprinkle III works at Mental Health Center of North Central in Decatur, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sprinkle III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mental Health Center of North Central
    1315 13th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 260-7306
  2. 2
    Valley Psychiatric Associates PC
    190 Lime Quarry Rd Ste 115, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 270-9483
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Prescribed me medicine as a child that did wonders for my mental health.
    — Oct 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD
    Dr. Sprinkle III's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Sprinkle III

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841337664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprinkle III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprinkle III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprinkle III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprinkle III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprinkle III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprinkle III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprinkle III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

