Overview of Dr. Albert Sun, MD

Dr. Albert Sun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Manalapan Medical in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Englishtown, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.