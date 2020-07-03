Overview of Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD

Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Telfeian works at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.