Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD

Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Telfeian works at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Telfeian's Office Locations

  1
    Rhode Island Hospital
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-9153
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists
    310 Madison Ave Ste 200, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-9153
    690 Eddy St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 606-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 03, 2020
    my nane is sruel oelbaum you operared o me before you are great iwould like to see see sue my number is 401 274 0221 as soon as possible thanks
    sruel oelbaum — Jul 03, 2020
    About Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164472916
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Neurosurgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telfeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Telfeian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Telfeian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Telfeian has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telfeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Telfeian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telfeian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telfeian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telfeian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

