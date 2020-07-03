Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telfeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD
Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Telfeian works at
Dr. Telfeian's Office Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 793-9153Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists310 Madison Ave Ste 200, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800
-
3
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-9153
- 4 690 Eddy St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 606-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Telfeian?
my nane is sruel oelbaum you operared o me before you are great iwould like to see see sue my number is 401 274 0221 as soon as possible thanks
About Dr. Albert Telfeian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1164472916
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Telfeian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Telfeian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telfeian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Telfeian works at
Dr. Telfeian has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telfeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Telfeian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telfeian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telfeian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telfeian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.