Overview of Dr. Albert Tom, MD

Dr. Albert Tom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Tom works at St. Joseph Hospital/Lahey Orthopedics in Nashua, NH with other offices in Burlington, MA and Chambersburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.