Dr. Albert Triana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Triana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Triana, MD
Dr. Albert Triana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Triana works at
Dr. Triana's Office Locations
-
1
Bayshore Women's Healthcare3661 S Miami Ave Ste 704, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-8112
-
2
Kidz Medical Services Inc3785 NW 82nd Ave Ste 307, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (786) 953-7651
-
3
Bayshore Women's Healthcare LLC10305 NW 58th St Ste 501, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (786) 953-7651
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Triana?
I’ve been trying to find a practice that Makes me feel comfortable with eventually delivering my babies with them and I finally found them. The service, the attention, the quick turnaround is what made my decision so easy. Speaking with Dr. Triana was so easy, he asked amazing questions to get to know me that made my feel like I wasn’t just another patient. I recommend this practice to anyone! & bonus they have amazing views from all their rooms!!
About Dr. Albert Triana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851501449
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Triana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Triana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triana works at
Dr. Triana has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Triana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Triana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.