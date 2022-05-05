Dr. Tully has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Tully, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Tully, MD
Dr. Albert Tully, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Tully's Office Locations
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tully is the ultimate professional. Kind, considerate and a very talented surgeon.
About Dr. Albert Tully, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669445888
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tully accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tully has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tully on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tully. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tully.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.