Overview of Dr. Albert Weeks, MD

Dr. Albert Weeks, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Weeks works at Dr. Sanjeev Kumar in Germantown, TN with other offices in Collierville, TN and Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.