Dr. Wilkinson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Wilkinson III, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Wilkinson III, MD
Dr. Albert Wilkinson III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Wilkinson III's Office Locations
Wilkinson Snowden Otolaryngology Consultants P.A.14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 268-5366
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilkinson was very professional and explained everything in great detail. He performed turbinate reduction surgery which enabled me to breath much easier with no blockages in my nasal passages.
About Dr. Albert Wilkinson III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkinson III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkinson III has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkinson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.