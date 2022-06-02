Dr. Albert Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Woo, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Woo, MD
Dr. Albert Woo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Woo's Office Locations
Rhode Island Plastic Surgery M.d.'s2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-2299
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5657Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lpg Plastic Surgery235 Plain St Ste 501, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-5495
Lifespan Physician Group Gastroenterology950 Warren Ave Ste 301, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 444-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to Dr. Woo a spot on my face that had bothered me for years was easily removed. Already a few months out and it is hardly noticeable. I'm so grateful to him and the staff!
About Dr. Albert Woo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1366460339
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
