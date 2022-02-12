Dr. Zachik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert Zachik, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Zachik, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Locations
- 1 5614 Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-4664
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zachik worked with me from 6 years old till 19 years old. Without his work I would not have been properly diagnosed or medicated. He was a vital supporter in my development into an adult and without him I would not be where I am today.
About Dr. Albert Zachik, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1235121682
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachik.
