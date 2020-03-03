Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zargarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD
Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University - D.D.S..
Smile Dental Group1020 E Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93535 Directions (661) 457-9564Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Today's visit was great, the staff was very helpful and went above and beyond to answer all of my questions.
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1255460168
Education & Certifications
- Boston University - D.D.S.
Dr. Zargarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zargarian accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zargarian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zargarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zargarian speaks Persian and Spanish.
311 patients have reviewed Dr. Zargarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zargarian.
