Dr. Samuelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberta Samuelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alberta Samuelson, MD
Dr. Alberta Samuelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Samuelson works at
Dr. Samuelson's Office Locations
Furman, Zinaida MD3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 209, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-3233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alberta Samuelson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1104930296
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuelson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuelson.
