Dr. Alberto Abrebaya, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alberto Abrebaya, DPM
Dr. Alberto Abrebaya, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Abrebaya's Office Locations
Dr. Abrebaya's Office Locations
1
Podiatry Surgical Associates Inc
4300 W Flagler St Ste 101, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 266-9100
2
Podiatry Surgical Associates Inc
600 NW 35th Ave Ste 100B, Miami, FL 33125
(305) 266-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor would recommend him to everyone! Great bedside manner and very pleasant to talk to he took his time I didn’t feel rushed out of the office!!
About Dr. Alberto Abrebaya, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1417919242
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Foot Orthopedics
- Delaware Valley Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Florida
