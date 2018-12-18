See All Ophthalmologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Alberto Aran, MD

Ophthalmology
2.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alberto Aran, MD

Dr. Alberto Aran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Aran works at Aran Eye Associates in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aran Eye Associates
    1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 442-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kendall Office
    8000 SW 117th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-2022
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Aran Eye Associates
    2540 Ne 9th St, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 561-3533
  4. 4
    Tlc Of Coral Gables
    1099 S Le Jeune Rd, Miami, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 442-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Glaucoma
Stye
Cataract
Glaucoma
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    Dec 18, 2018
    My experience with Dr. Aran was excellent. He is assertive and very knowledgeable in his occupation. The staff treated me kindly and answer all my questions. I had a very difficult cataract. Eye Broward Inst. and Bascom Palmer (Ellen Koo, Luis Vazquez, and two other cataract specialist)refused to take my case. Dr. Aran, on the other hand, welcomed the challenge and made me feel secure. "Shame to does who take advantage of the ill and are corrupt in their trade". Thank you for restoring my vision
    Martha in FL — Dec 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alberto Aran, MD
    About Dr. Alberto Aran, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225039936
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Spring Hill College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
