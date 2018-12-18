Overview of Dr. Alberto Aran, MD

Dr. Alberto Aran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.



Dr. Aran works at Aran Eye Associates in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.