Dr. Ballesteros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Ballesteros, MD
Overview of Dr. Alberto Ballesteros, MD
Dr. Alberto Ballesteros, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Ballesteros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ballesteros' Office Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Behavioral Health1691 Route 9, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 914-1688
-
2
Community Medical Center99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 914-1688
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballesteros?
About Dr. Alberto Ballesteros, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972527430
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballesteros accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballesteros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballesteros works at
Dr. Ballesteros has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Delusional Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballesteros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballesteros. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballesteros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballesteros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballesteros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.