Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD

Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Bessudo works at cCARE in Murrieta, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bessudo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    cCARE Murrieta Cancer Center Location
    25405 Hancock Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 733-9191
  2. 2
    4S Ranch
    16918 Dove Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 456-5860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Bessudo was my second oncologist after I had already started chemo under a different Dr. and was not monitored closely and became neutropenic. I met Bessudo in the hospital. His thorough questions/icase history and compassionate bedside manner drew me to the easy conclusion that I needed to switch my care to him. I finished my remaining chemo protocol with his practice and have been seeing him for many years now for my annual follow ups. He’s easy to talk to you, treats you and your concerns with respect, and gives you all the time you need to be comfortable. I do not hesitate recommending him.
    Elon Parker — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003888074
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Diego
    Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Wisc Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colegio Hebreo Tarbut, Mexico City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bessudo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bessudo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bessudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bessudo has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bessudo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessudo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessudo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bessudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bessudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

