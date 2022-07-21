Overview of Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD

Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Bessudo works at cCARE in Murrieta, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.