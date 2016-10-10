Dr. Campain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Campain, MD
Overview of Dr. Alberto Campain, MD
Dr. Alberto Campain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Campain works at
Dr. Campain's Office Locations
All Peoples Health Center Inc.8065 Webb Ave Ste A, North Hollywood, CA 91605 Directions (818) 927-0021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campain has been my doctor for well over 10 years, he is a great doctor, caring, informative and takes his time to deal with you and your health concerns.
About Dr. Alberto Campain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1871541771
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campain.
