Dr. Alberto Choy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alberto Choy, MD
Dr. Alberto Choy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Choy works at
Dr. Choy's Office Locations
Pulmonary Consultants500 University Blvd Ste 211, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 627-3336
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor. Caring, kind, extremely accurate on his patients needs. Just found out that he will be retiring soon. VERY SAD to hear this. I can not imagine any other doctor like him. I miss him already.
About Dr. Alberto Choy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639113350
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Elmhurst City Hosp
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- National University Of San Marcos
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choy speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Choy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.