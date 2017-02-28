See All General Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Alberto Dominguez-Ventura, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (6)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alberto Dominguez-Ventura, MD

Dr. Alberto Dominguez-Ventura, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.

Dr. Dominguez-Ventura works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dominguez-Ventura's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Square
    715 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-7090
  2. 2
    Lovelace Medical Center
    601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 28, 2017
    Excellent surgeon, Dr is confident, energized, compassionate, and sincerely kind. I was very happy that Dr Dominguez listened, heard and answered my questions and concerns. He is very empathetic and somewhat personable. I felt very fortunate that he was the surgeon that I was being helped by. I had ultimate faith and trust. He even stepped aside for a minute and allowed me to make some decisions. Thank You so much Dr. Dominguez. I didn't know there were doctors like you still out there.
    Albuquerque, NM — Feb 28, 2017
    About Dr. Alberto Dominguez-Ventura, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275519332
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
