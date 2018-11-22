Dr. Alberto Duran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Duran, MD
Overview of Dr. Alberto Duran, MD
Dr. Alberto Duran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Duran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Duran's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Alberto Duran, MD PA2121 E Griffin Pkwy Ste 5, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 396-8772
-
2
Duran & Rodriguez, MDs1211 N Raul Longoria Rd Ste C, San Juan, TX 78589 Directions (956) 396-8773
-
3
Pharr Obstetrics & Gynecology420 W Sam Houston Blvd Ste A, Pharr, TX 78577 Directions (956) 396-8775
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duran?
Duran delivered my first born in 2015. It was a very difficult pregnancy & he was born at 34 weeks but the doctor made sure everything was okay. I had extremely bad anxiety over my high risk pregnancy & early delivery but he takes time to explain everything & ease my mind. He saw me every 2 weeks, unltrasound each time. 4 times saw baby 4D, & saw me every week for the last 6 weeks of my pregnancy. Now that my child is 3 & 1/2 years old we finally conceived again & he will be my doctor for sure!
About Dr. Alberto Duran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366527293
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duran works at
Dr. Duran has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Duran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.