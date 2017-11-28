Overview of Dr. Alberto Esquenazi, MD

Dr. Alberto Esquenazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Esquenazi works at Miami Kidney Group in South Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL, Miami, FL, Cutler Bay, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.