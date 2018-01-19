Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alberto Flores, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Centro Medical Guadalupe1220 N Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76164 Directions (817) 378-0777
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
buen doctor recomiendo me curo de mi flu, y atiende a mi familia desde hace mas de 10 años/ muy recomendable. .
About Dr. Alberto Flores, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770528010
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
