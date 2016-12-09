Dr. Garmo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Garmo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alberto Garmo, MD
Dr. Alberto Garmo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Garmo's Office Locations
- 1 26111 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 103, Franklin, MI 48025 Directions (248) 562-7823
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garmo is the first physiatrist I have returned to. I find him kind, easy to talk to, and caring. I had rough sessions but always walked out feeling lighter and ready to push forward. I feel Dr. Garmo is absolutely in the right profession.
About Dr. Alberto Garmo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
