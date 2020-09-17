Dr. Alberto Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alberto Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Alberto Gonzalez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University Of Texas and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
1
HCA Florida Ocala Vascular Surgery - The Villages121 Lagrande Blvd Ste B, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 517-2526Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
HCA Florida Ocala Vascular Surgery1500 SE Magnolia Ext Ste 205, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzalez was truly professional in both visits and my surgery. Calling my wife after surgery was a plus in my book.
About Dr. Alberto Gonzalez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205863842
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University Of Texas
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery

