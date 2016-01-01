Dr. Alberto Herrada, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Herrada, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alberto Herrada, DPM
Dr. Alberto Herrada, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Herrada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Herrada's Office Locations
-
1
Broward Health Medical Center10600 Griffin Rd Ste 107A, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (754) 280-0674
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrada?
About Dr. Alberto Herrada, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013906965
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrada works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.