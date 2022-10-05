Dr. Alberto Interian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Interian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Interian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Interian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Interian works at
Locations
HCA Florida Miami Electrophysiology3659 S Miami Ave Ste 4008, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 203-4363Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
this Dr is very professional, and enjoy call with your staff
About Dr. Alberto Interian, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386673663
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Interian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Interian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Interian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Interian has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Electrophysiological Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Interian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Interian speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Interian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Interian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Interian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Interian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.