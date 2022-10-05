Overview

Dr. Alberto Interian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Interian works at HCA Florida Miami Electrophysiology in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Electrophysiological Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.