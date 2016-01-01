Overview of Dr. Alberto Larcada, MD

Dr. Alberto Larcada, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Larcada works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.