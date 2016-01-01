Dr. Alberto Larcada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larcada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Larcada, MD
Overview of Dr. Alberto Larcada, MD
Dr. Alberto Larcada, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Larcada's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-2331
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alberto Larcada, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Affil
- U Miami Affil Hosp
- U Miami Affil Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larcada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larcada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larcada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larcada has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larcada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Larcada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larcada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larcada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larcada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.