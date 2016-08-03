See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD

Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Maldonado works at Alberto Rene Maldonado, MD in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alberto Rene Maldonado, MD
    3 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-9949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Passport Home Health
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SIHO Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • United Church of Christ
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 03, 2016
    Dr. Maldonado is a doctor who cares about his patients very deeply. He is a skilled surgeon and did a wonderful job helping me heal from an infected bedsore. I highly recommend him.
    John D in Louisville, KY — Aug 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194894808
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Victoria Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maldonado works at Alberto Rene Maldonado, MD in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Maldonado’s profile.

    Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

