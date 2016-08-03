Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD
Overview of Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD
Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations
-
1
Alberto Rene Maldonado, MD3 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-9949
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Passport Home Health
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SIHO Insurance Services
- Tricare
- United Church of Christ
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maldonado?
Dr. Maldonado is a doctor who cares about his patients very deeply. He is a skilled surgeon and did a wonderful job helping me heal from an infected bedsore. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194894808
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- Victoria Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maldonado speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.