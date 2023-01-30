Overview of Dr. Alberto Manzor, MD

Dr. Alberto Manzor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medical Science, Havana, Cuba and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Manzor works at Alberto Manzor, MD, PA in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.