Dr. Alberto Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Mendez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Md Hosp
Dr. Mendez works at
Locations
1
Osceola Endocrine Consultants204 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 962-4447Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alberto Mendez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1679503452
Education & Certifications
- U Md Hosp
- Hosp Militar
- Youngstown Hosp Assn
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
