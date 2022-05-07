Dr. Panero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Panero, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alberto Panero, DO
Dr. Alberto Panero, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Panero works at
Dr. Panero's Office Locations
The BIOS Orthopedic Institute2277 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 415, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 818-5616
BIOS - Granite Bay6049 Douglas Blvd Ste 5, Granite Bay, CA 95746 Directions (916) 818-5617
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
im feeilng a bit better knowing that i am going to get some help
About Dr. Alberto Panero, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962733998
Education & Certifications
- UC-Davis Med Ctr
- University of Miami
- Broward General Medical Center
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Panero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Panero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panero works at
Dr. Panero speaks Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Panero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.