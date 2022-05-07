See All Other Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Alberto Panero, DO

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (107)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alberto Panero, DO

Dr. Alberto Panero, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Panero works at The BIOS Orthopedic Institute in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Granite Bay, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Panero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The BIOS Orthopedic Institute
    2277 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 415, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 818-5616
  2. 2
    BIOS - Granite Bay
    6049 Douglas Blvd Ste 5, Granite Bay, CA 95746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 818-5617

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Alberto Panero, DO

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962733998
    Education & Certifications

    • UC-Davis Med Ctr
    • University of Miami
    • Broward General Medical Center
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Panero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Panero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

