Dr. Alberto Parra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alberto Parra, MD
Dr. Alberto Parra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ut Southwest Med Ctr
Dr. Parra works at
Dr. Parra's Office Locations
-
1
The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Fort Worth800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 759-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Parra?
He explains everything with great detail.
About Dr. Alberto Parra, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1376836718
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwest Med Ctr
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra works at
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parra speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.