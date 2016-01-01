Dr. Alberto Santos Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Santos Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Alberto Santos Jr, MD
Dr. Alberto Santos Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Santos Jr works at
Dr. Santos Jr' Office Locations
1
Franklin C. Fetter Pediatrics51 Nassau St, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 722-4112
2
Tj Bell Family Health Center130 Varnfield Dr Ste 100, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 722-4112
3
Elijah Wright Health Center1681 OLD HIGHWAY 6, Cross, SC 29436 Directions (843) 753-2334
4
Fetter Health Care Network Walterboro Center302 Medical Park Dr Ste 111, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 549-6853
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alberto Santos Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1134237175
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
