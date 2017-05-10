Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD
Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Yu Wong's Office Locations
SMG Watertown Primary Care & Ob/Gyn63 Pleasant St Ste 1, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 272-2302
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. He's very efficient, honest and always on time. I love the fact that they open at 7 AM. Excelente doctor. Él es muy eficiente, honesto y siempre a tiempo con sus citas. Me encanta que ellos abren a las 7 AM.
About Dr. Alberto Yu Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1952396624
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital Ny
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yu Wong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yu Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu Wong speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu Wong.
