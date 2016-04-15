Dr. Alborz Alali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alborz Alali, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Wien, Medizinische Fakultaet|Yale Medical School and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital and Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Doctor Alali was the only one out of a assorted group of eight other doctors (some PA's) in that number that was able to accurately diagnose my condition as well as follow up with the required treatment. I owe him my life now twice.
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
- Male
- 1265458640
- Stanford University Hospital|University Hospital Of Cleveland-Hematology/Oncology
- University of Cleveland
- Universitat Wien, Medizinische Fakultaet|Yale Medical School
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
- Mercy General Hospital
