Dr. Alborz Alali, MD

Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alborz Alali, MD

Dr. Alborz Alali, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Wien, Medizinische Fakultaet|Yale Medical School and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Alali works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2016
    Doctor Alali was the only one out of a assorted group of eight other doctors (some PA's) in that number that was able to accurately diagnose my condition as well as follow up with the required treatment. I owe him my life now twice.
    Dave in Woodland, CA — Apr 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alborz Alali, MD
    About Dr. Alborz Alali, MD

    • Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, German and Persian
    • Male
    • 1265458640
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Hospital|University Hospital Of Cleveland-Hematology/Oncology
    • University of Cleveland
    • Universitat Wien, Medizinische Fakultaet|Yale Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alborz Alali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alali works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alali’s profile.

    Dr. Alali has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

