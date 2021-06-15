Dr. Alborz Hassankhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassankhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alborz Hassankhani, MD
Overview
Dr. Alborz Hassankhani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Washington Medical Center
Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group8851 Center Dr Ste 405, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 668-0044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Group
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor. Having worked at Stanford, I know great doctors. He ablated my brother’s heart several times, while he was attempting to survive chemotherapy (for lymphoma) when bed ridden. My brother became a different stronger person after ablation. His oncologist said my brother’s recovery is a miracle. Dr. Hassenkhani has gifts that are difficult to describe. We are grateful as a family for his talents.
About Dr. Alborz Hassankhani, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1013022615
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassankhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassankhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassankhani has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassankhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassankhani speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassankhani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassankhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassankhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassankhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.