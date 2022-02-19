Dr. Alden Jallorina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jallorina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alden Jallorina, MD
Overview of Dr. Alden Jallorina, MD
Dr. Alden Jallorina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Jallorina's Office Locations
Victor Valley Primary Care Inc.16125 KAMANA RD, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He's been my doctor for years now. I tried a few other doctors before I was lucky enough to find Dr. Jallorina. He's an excellent physician. He's one of the best doctors I've ever had.
About Dr. Alden Jallorina, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982611521
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jallorina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jallorina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jallorina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jallorina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jallorina.
