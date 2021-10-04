Overview of Dr. Alden Stock, MD

Dr. Alden Stock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Stock works at Starling Physicians Facial Plastics & Reconstructive Surgery in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.