Dr. Alden Stock, MD
Dr. Alden Stock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Starling Physicians Facial Plastics & Reconstructive Surgery292 W Main St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-2631
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
He’s excellent!! Professional Compassionate and explains in great detail! Have had him for many years and would highly recommend him!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- University of California, San Diego
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Stock works at
