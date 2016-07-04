See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Aldino Cellini, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aldino Cellini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.

Dr. Cellini works at Treasure Coast Medical in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL and Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Treasure Coast Medical
    2011 S 25th St Ste 206, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 345-5100
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Sebastian Office
    13244 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 345-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00am
  3. 3
    Invasive Cardiology LLC
    1601 S Apollo Blvd Ste C, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 345-5100
  4. 4
    Treasure Coast Medical
    1600 Sarno Rd Ste 12, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Raleigh General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 04, 2016
    My June doctors appointment with Dr. Cellini went great. He is a great and caring Dr. He listens, and I don't feel rushed. Dr. Cellini also surrounds himself with an excellent office staff. They are all very professional and have always been helpful to me.
    Christopher Bialek in Orlando, FL — Jul 04, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Aldino Cellini, MD
    About Dr. Aldino Cellini, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205817053
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Marshall University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • West Virginia University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aldino Cellini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cellini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cellini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cellini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

