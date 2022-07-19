Overview of Dr. Aldo Alamo, MD

Dr. Aldo Alamo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Alamo works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.