Dr. Aldo Dondero, MD
Overview of Dr. Aldo Dondero, MD
Dr. Aldo Dondero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Dondero works at
Dr. Dondero's Office Locations
River's Edge Pediatrics6352 River Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 844-3551Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D is always kind and considerate he answers all of my questions and always able to to a straight talker , my Little guy ends up walking out better than when he came in ... Thanks Dr. D
About Dr. Aldo Dondero, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Georges University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dondero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dondero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dondero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dondero speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dondero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dondero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dondero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dondero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.