Dr. Aldo Martinez Fleites, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Martinez Fleites works at Unicardio Medical Center, Miami Fl in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.