Dr. Aldo Martinez Fleites, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aldo Martinez Fleites, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Martinez Fleites works at Unicardio Medical Center, Miami Fl in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unicardio Medical Center
    61 Grand Canal Dr Ste 200, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 456-5621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Emphysema
Dyslipidemia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PPO Plus
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2019
    He is an excellent doctor and very professional with a very qualified staff
    Ania travieso — Oct 22, 2019
    About Dr. Aldo Martinez Fleites, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588896120
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aldo Martinez Fleites, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez Fleites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez Fleites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez Fleites works at Unicardio Medical Center, Miami Fl in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martinez Fleites’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez Fleites. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez Fleites.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez Fleites, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez Fleites appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

