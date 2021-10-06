Overview

Dr. Aldo Ilarde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ilarde works at UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.