Dr. Aldo Ilarde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care
6633 Telephone Rd Ste 212, Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 475-7319
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Ilarde. He takes a lot of time to explain things and discuss the science behind treatments, medicines, and what is going on with your body. I don't feel rushed at all. So far, everything he's had me do has been in my best interest to rule out all possibilities for my condition. I've done about 16-20 blood tests, a few urine tests, all to measure levels of different things in my body. All of the results came back with normal levels. This might have seemed like a rip off, but I'm pretty happy that we went through them so we could rule everything out. After the tests and trying some medications, he's referred me to a specialist to see what's going on now that it is beyond his expertise. I've trusted him the entire way, and I think that's hard to do with most doctors these days. And I don't really care about the front-end staff, this rating is for the doctor which is more important
About Dr. Aldo Ilarde, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1639253735
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Med Center|Vet Affairs Med Center
- University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilarde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilarde accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ilarde using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ilarde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilarde works at
Dr. Ilarde speaks Tagalog.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilarde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilarde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilarde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilarde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.