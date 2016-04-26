Dr. Jake Koentjoro, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koentjoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake Koentjoro, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jake Koentjoro, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Locations
Aspen Dental - Lincoln, NE4960 O St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (844) 230-1178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very considerate and helpful...
About Dr. Jake Koentjoro, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koentjoro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koentjoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
686 patients have reviewed Dr. Koentjoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koentjoro.
