See All General Dentists in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS

Prosthodontics
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Certificate - Prosthodontics Fixed and Removeable - University of North Carolina, at Chapel Hill|Master's of Science - Prosthodontics - University of North Carolina, at Chapel Hill|University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry - D.D.S..

Dr. Leopardi works at Dr. Aldo Leopardi in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Aldo Leopardi
    7400 E Crestline Cir Ste 235, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 248-9515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Leopardi?

Jun 20, 2022
Earlier this year I had a good experience working with REVOXCREDITSPECIALIST, I must say he is really the best have come across on what he does which was clearing out my debts, erasing criminal record and raising my score to 810. Info REVOXCREDITSPECIALIST AT GMAIL DOT
Eric donna — Jun 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leopardi to family and friends

Dr. Leopardi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Leopardi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS.

About Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS

Specialties
  • Prosthodontics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609941327
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Certificate - Prosthodontics Fixed and Removeable - University of North Carolina, at Chapel Hill|Master's of Science - Prosthodontics - University of North Carolina, at Chapel Hill|University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leopardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leopardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leopardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leopardi works at Dr. Aldo Leopardi in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Leopardi’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leopardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leopardi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leopardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leopardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Aldo Leopardi, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.