Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD
Overview of Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD
Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They completed their residency with Nassau County Med Center
Dr. Lombardo works at
Dr. Lombardo's Office Locations
-
1
Allure Institute Plastic Srgry114 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 623-5346
-
2
Allure Institute Plastic Srgry851 W INDIANTOWN RD, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-1232Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardo?
I was so nervous about recovery and scarring but Dr. Lombardo did suck an amazing job! I feel so happy and satisfied with his work, highly recommend
About Dr. Aldo Lombardo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1609807387
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Westchester County Med Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.