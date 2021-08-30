Overview

Dr. Alec Anders, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.



Dr. Anders works at MDVIP - Rockville, Maryland in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.