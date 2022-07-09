Overview

Dr. Alec Beekley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Beekley works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.