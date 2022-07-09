Dr. Alec Beekley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beekley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Beekley, MD
Overview
Dr. Alec Beekley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Man saved my life ! he is a treasure & someone that was in trenches & is seamless with his job performance. pure excellence.
About Dr. Alec Beekley, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104880970
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beekley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beekley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beekley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beekley has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beekley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Beekley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beekley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beekley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beekley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.