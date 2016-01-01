Overview of Dr. Alec Dunkel, MD

Dr. Alec Dunkel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Dunkel works at Healtheast Hospice in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Stillwater, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.